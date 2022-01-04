Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dhwani Jalan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
20d
ago
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Key *full brightness*
Related tags
himachal pradesh
india
key monastery
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
Sunset Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
flare
Light Backgrounds
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
monastery
housing
architecture
sunrise
HD Sky Wallpapers
sunlight
Moon Images & Pictures
astronomy
Free pictures
Related collections
Coffee o'clock
37 photos
· Curated by Martine Goyette
Coffee Images
cup
cafe
in the wild
53 photos
· Curated by Chris McDonald
wild
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Light & Shadow
45 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers