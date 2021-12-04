Go to Frank Weichelt's profile
@frankweichelt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Düsseldorf, Deutschland
Published on samsung, SM-A415F
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

düsseldorf
deutschland
urban
doorway
shadows and light
shadows
shadow
architecture design
architectural
black and white photography
germany
church building
architecture
building
planetarium
dome
office building
observatory
Public domain images

Related collections

Education
207 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
education
Book Images & Photos
united state
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking