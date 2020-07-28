Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Athanasios Papazacharias
@thanasis_p
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 28, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
plant
Flower Images
asteraceae
macro
garden
violet
close up
Nature Images
pollination
bloom
composites
HD Purple Wallpapers
invertebrate
honey bee
Animals Images & Pictures
apidae
pollen
blossom
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Humanity
147 photos
· Curated by Ferananda Ibarra
humanity
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Cityscape
87 photos
· Curated by S E
cityscape
building
HD City Wallpapers
Flowers
112 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Flower Images
blossom
plant