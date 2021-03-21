Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Foad Roshan
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran
Published on
March 21, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Pink
215 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Pink Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
building
Collection #23: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Stuck in Time
279 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
float
hand
Related tags
building
factory
refinery
tehran
tehran province
iran
power plant
milad tower
sky clouds
Sunset Images & Pictures
cloudy
clouds in sky
silhouette
urban
pollution
Brown Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free stock photos