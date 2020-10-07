Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
PM Shamika
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka
Published
on
October 7, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
anuradhapura
sri lanka
Nature Images
wild flowers
plants
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Grass Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
daisies
daisy
petal
Free pictures
Related collections
Art in all forms
38 photos
· Curated by laze.life
HD Art Wallpapers
united state
HD Color Wallpapers
Be mindful of the curves and form
166 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Magical
31 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
magical
Flower Images
HQ Background Images