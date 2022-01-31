Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anil Sharma
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
karnataka
photography by anil sharma
ducklings
kodandarampura
malleswaram
bengaluru
sankey tank
evening sky
evening view
swans
white swan
duck
underwater photography
blue lake
lake side
city lake
trinetra photography
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Black
160 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Netherlands
147 photos · Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
the netherlands
netherlands
plant
★ — TEXTURES / COLORS
883 photos · Curated by laila khan
Texture Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers