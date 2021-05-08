Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Attila Janosi
@attilajanosi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lindau, Germany
Published
on
May 8, 2021
Apple, iPhone 7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
germany
lindau
lake
lakeview
mirror reflection
lake reflection
lake shore
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
waterfront
pier
dock
port
building
steeple
spire
architecture
tower
metropolis
urban
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Fog
37 photos
· Curated by Marshall Pittman
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Epic Atmospheric Nature
111 photos
· Curated by MeKenzie Martin
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
Shopping
54 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
shopping
shop
store