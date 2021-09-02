Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Deathfish
@deathfish_
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
machine
motor
engine
turbine
wind turbine
Free stock photos
Related collections
Hands on
200 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Movement
62 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
movement
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
Devices
60 photos
· Curated by Maria Scarzella Thorpe
device
work
HD Computer Wallpapers