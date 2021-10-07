Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christian Bass
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Grampians VIC, Australia
Published
on
October 7, 2021
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Xanthorrhoea after bushfire
Related tags
grampians vic
australia
burnt
burnt forest
new growth
survival
xanthorrhoea
HD Fire Wallpapers
bushfire
australian
Spring Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Wood Wallpapers
rock
Public domain images
Related collections
Summertime
146 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
summertime
plant
flora
Family
17 photos
· Curated by Marlene Arteaga
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
blog
The People Of Earth
31 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
People Images & Pictures
portrait
man