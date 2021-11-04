Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Harshad Khandare
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
MarathiMati.com, behind Bharati Vidyapeeth Road, Shiv Colony, Dhankawadi, Pune, Maharashtra, India
Published
on
November 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
pune
maharashtra
india
marathimati.com
behind bharati vidyapeeth road
shiv colony
dhankawadi
diwali
festival
indian culture
accessories
accessory
bowl
jewelry
spiral
HD Art Wallpapers
coil
Free stock photos
Related collections
Nature & Peace
155 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #60: Creative Commons
6 photos · Curated by Creative Commons
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mental Health Matters
49 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
mental health matter
mental health
HD Grey Wallpapers