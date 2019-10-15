Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Robert Anasch
@diesektion
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 15, 2019
ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
potatoe
meal
european meal
dinner
olive
salt
warm
tomato
traditional meal
traditional greek meal
supper
lunch
plant
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
Fruits Images & Pictures
bread
blueberry
meal
Free pictures
Related collections
Griechisch
24 photos
· Curated by leckerista
griechisch
Food Images & Pictures
meal
VEGGIES (Keto Paleo LCHF)
354 photos
· Curated by Katrin Gabriela Wertl
keto
vegetable
plant
Greece
2 photos
· Curated by Margarita Kourti Menou
greece
blueberry
Food Images & Pictures