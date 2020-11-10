Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vlad Zaytsev
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M10 Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
jar
vase
pottery
potted plant
Tree Images & Pictures
planter
vegetation
herbs
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
blossom
Flower Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Architecture
207 photos · Curated by José Luis Antúnez
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
DECO-HOME
94 photos · Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
deco-home
plant
interior
Together
47 photos · Curated by Aaron Burden
together
People Images & Pictures
Love Images