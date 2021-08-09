Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elisa Amadori
@elisaamadori22
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Monticolo, BZ, Italia
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Apple, iPhone X
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lago di Monticolo, con paddle
Related tags
monticolo
bz
italia
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
paddle
lake
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Holiday Wallpapers
sup
pinewood
paddleboard
Sports Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
bozen
Italy Pictures & Images
outdoors
watercraft
vessel
transportation
Free images
Related collections
Fashion Startups
83 photos
· Curated by Niamh O'Dea
fashion
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Italy | Italia
150 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
Italy Pictures & Images
building
outdoor
DECO-HOME
94 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
deco-home
plant
interior