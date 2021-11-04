Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mak
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 4, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T20
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
dish
meal
Food Images & Pictures
fried chicken
pork
Free images
Related collections
Farmland and Fields
500 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
farmland
field
farm
Water
197 photos · Curated by Nikia Shaw
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Vegan
152 photos · Curated by Kale Yes
vegan
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures