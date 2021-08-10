Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Or Hakim
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tel Aviv, Israel
Published
on
August 10, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
tel aviv
israel
People Images & Pictures
human
female
clothing
apparel
pendant
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
The Colour Purple
63 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
colour
HD Purple Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Gaming
95 photos
· Curated by Morgane Falaize
gaming
game
electronic
Collection #64: Lawrence Lessig
9 photos
· Curated by Lawrence Lessig
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
plant