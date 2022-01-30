Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ilya Bronskiy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vatican City, Vatican City
Published
8d
ago
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
vatican city
outdoors
Landscape Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
town
urban
downtown
metropolis
panoramic
neighborhood
aerial view
dome
housing
mansion
House Images
tower
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos · Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal
THE ROAD LESS TRAVELLED
90 photos · Curated by Hendri van Niekerk
road
dirt road
gravel
Grief, Sadness, Melancholy
172 photos · Curated by Jasmin Schreiber
sadness
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures