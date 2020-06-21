Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vincent Dörig
@vincentdoerig
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 21, 2020
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Infinite fern
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
fern
HD Green Wallpapers
nature images
flora
Leaf Backgrounds
vegetation
Free images
Related collections
Unsplash Instant
167 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
Human for scale.
119 photos · Curated by Tyler Lastovich
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
CHRISTMAS, SNOW AND WINTER
100 photos · Curated by Joanna Kosinska
HD Snow Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures