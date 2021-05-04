Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marija Zaric
@simplicity
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 4, 2021
NIKON D5300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
wall
stone wall
slate
HD Brick Wallpapers
Related collections
Love & Family
97 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Family Images & Photos
Love Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Editor's Choice: 2017 Photos of the Year
76 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #81: Sai De Silva
10 photos
· Curated by Sai De Silva
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
plant