Go to Lazar Krstić's profile
@lazarkrstic
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on DJI, FC7203
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Lelić Monastery, Valjevo, Serbia

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

monastery
lelić
orthodox
valjevo
serbian
srbija
manastir
building
housing
architecture
outdoors
Nature Images
roof
urban
plant
Grass Backgrounds
neighborhood
meal
Food Images & Pictures
field
Free stock photos

Related collections

Bible
270 photos · Curated by Pro Church Media
Bible Images
Book Images & Photos
church
A Closer Look
103 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
macro
wing
Animals Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking