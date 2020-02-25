Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Debby Hudson
@hudsoncrafted
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Jacksonville, FL, USA
Published
on
February 25, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
books and white space
Related tags
jacksonville
fl
usa
Book Images & Photos
old
HQ Background Images
study
Vintage Backgrounds
worn
white space
border
minimalism
read
education
text
file binder
file folder
Public domain images
Related collections
Blank Pages
369 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
page
blank
Paper Backgrounds
books
29 photos
· Curated by Kaona mcgowan
Book Images & Photos
HD Grey Wallpapers
text
Workload
5 photos
· Curated by Anne-Marie Roy
workload
Book Images & Photos
home