Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nick Fewings
@jannerboy62
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Key Words - Mental Health
Share
Info
suicide
Published
on
May 5, 2021
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Suicide, cut out of letters from a magazine.
Related tags
suicide
word
mental health
mental disorder
mental health awareness
mental illness
letters
paper cutouts
suicide prevention
text
alphabet
number
white board
Public domain images
Related collections
SPC
72 photos
· Curated by LaRonda Hollis
spc
human
accessory
Wave Forward Official Stock Photos
51 photos
· Curated by Paula May
photo
human
youth
mental health
61 photos
· Curated by Emma Fox
mental health
HD Grey Wallpapers
human