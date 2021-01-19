Music and art both fall under the term ‘Expressive Arts Therapies’ – which includes music, art, drama, creative writing/poetry, and dance and movement. Humans have used these arts to express themselves and heal for many thousands of years. When people are experiencing intense, complex or confusing emotions, the use of creative art can help them to manage and communicate their feelings in ways that language cannot always accomplish. They can help to address traumatic or uncomfortable situations without the use of words.