Now that I’ve realized I want to do photography, cinematography and travel the world, I’ve also told myself that I wanna be successful. Doing what you love is what inspires me these days, it’s not about how long you lived and how much money you’ve saved. The goal in life is to live a normal life while enjoying all the years that you’ve been on earth. I needed to get that out my system. shout out to Jason Slijngard, check out @jasonxcviii on instagram, photographer workig hard.