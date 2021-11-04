Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shival Srivastav
@shival_aiims
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Published
on
November 4, 2021
Canon, EOS M6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Butterfly on a flower
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
hyderabad
telangana
india
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
monarch
Butterfly Images
photography
photo
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #191: Kevin Rose
7 photos · Curated by Kevin Rose
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images
OUTDOORS
316 photos · Curated by Ace
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
Happy + Free Feels
104 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
Happy Images & Pictures
united state
Women Images & Pictures