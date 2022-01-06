Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ivan Lopatin
@johnnyrgb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Nikon, D7100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
fern plant leaves backdrop background
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
fern
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
seamless
exotic
print
HD Floral Wallpapers
HD Design Wallpapers
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
botany
decoration
HD Forest Wallpapers
garden
Grass Backgrounds
illustration
backdrop
bright
Free images
Related collections
Houseplant heaven
632 photos · Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
pot
potted plant
Textures
165 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
perfectly pale
55 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images