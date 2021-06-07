Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roman Davydko
@jdavydko
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nakagin Capsule Tower, 8 Chome-16-10 Ginza, Chuo City, Tokyo, Japan
Published
on
June 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
japan
nakagin capsule tower
8 chome-16-10 ginza
chuo city
tokyo
architecture
ginza
tokyo
nakagin
facade
metabolism
building
air conditioner
appliance
metropolis
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
office building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Vehicles
105 photos
· Curated by Harriet Allcock
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
volkswagen
Landscape
1,129 photos
· Curated by Carlo Cardella
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Look Down
109 photos
· Curated by Evelyn Bertrand
aerial view
drone
aerial