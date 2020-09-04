Go to Sergio Capuzzimati's profile
Available for hire
Download free
aerial view of city buildings during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Nuova Delhi, Delhi, India
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

View of old Delhi from Jama masjid mosque

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

jama masjid
chandni chowk
delhi
india
nuova delhi
Landscape Images & Pictures
dome
asia
old
minar
old town
cityscape
prayer
old delhi
new delhi
indian
muslim
ancient
mosque
skyline
Free images

Related collections

India
8 photos · Curated by Sergio Capuzzimati
india
Travel Images
destination
India
116 photos · Curated by Sachin Dasodia
india
new delhi
human
Islamic quotes
495 photos · Curated by lakshan sandaru
building
human
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking