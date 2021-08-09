Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white printer paper on brown wooden table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, hebrew bible, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, chronicles, 1 chronicles, דִּבְרֵי־הַיָּמִים, Diḇrê Hayyāmîm, hebrew bible, final book, ketuvim, tanakh, septuagint, Paralipoménōn,  Books of Paralipomenon, first chronicles, historical,

Related collections

Clean and Minimal
493 photos · Curated by Lauralee Flores
clean
minimal
HQ Background Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking