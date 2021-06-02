Go to Mapbox's profile
@mapbox
Download free
people in a meeting discussing app development
people in a meeting discussing app development
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

People meeting to discuss app development. Mapbox Uncharted ERG (mapbox.com/diversity-inclusion) created these images to encourage and enable everyone in tech to represent LGBTQIA+ people at work, including collaboration and teamwork, leadership, design, engineering, and mobile development. These photos are free for anyone to use, as long as the use contains attribution to Mapbox. For more information see bit.ly/QueerTechPhotosAnnounce. For the full collection visit https://bit.ly/3chojW5

Related collections

Helpside Blog
262 photos · Curated by Hannah Lunt
blog
office
business
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking