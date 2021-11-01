Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Victoria Priessnitz
@victoriapriessnitz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 1, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Retro Wallpapers
retro vintage
rings wedding
rings
glass
goblet
jar
vase
pottery
plant
potted plant
table
furniture
Free stock photos
Related collections
Animals
776 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Autumn / Fall Tones
424 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe
color and form
99 photos
· Curated by 1 1
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers