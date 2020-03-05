Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Quaid Lagan
@freshseteyes
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Leeds, Leeds, United Kingdom
Published
on
March 5, 2020
FUJIFILM, X100S
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Vision isn’t just a reference to eye sight.
Related tags
leeds
united kingdom
hat
Flower Images
restaurant
cafe
Coffee Images
coffee shop
shop
ring
man ring
man wearing ring
leather couch
daytime
lunch
lunchtime
student
stylish man
fashion
fashionable man
Backgrounds
Related collections
P.R
99 photos
· Curated by Alexander Porter
Coffee Images
Food Images & Pictures
drink
lead
30 photos
· Curated by Mary T
lead
indoor
furniture
People
181 photos
· Curated by A C
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing