Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
injection
vaccination
pfizer
moderna
astrazeneca
research
science
inject
HD Modern Wallpapers
medicine
diagnosis
death
booster
coronavirus
pandemic
outbreak
variant
case
dose
HD White Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Fruits and Veggies
107 photos
· Curated by Joana Areosa
veggy
Fruits Images & Pictures
vegetable
Slices of Sky
143 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
69 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
blanket