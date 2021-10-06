Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ricky Singh
@rickysinghy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
stove
tile
HD Windows Wallpapers
gray
HD Dark Wallpapers
stainless
steel
industrial
flame
pot
tea
cha
chai
pan
gas
indian
appliance
oven
cooktop
indoors
Free images
Related collections
Collection #147: Offscreen Magazine
10 photos
· Curated by Offscreen Magazine
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Romance
680 photos
· Curated by Andrea P
romance
couple
Love Images
Workspaces
72 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
work
desk