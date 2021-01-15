Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aishik Pal
@apal3311
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mangal Pandey Park Road, Cantonment, Barrackpur Cantonment, West Bengal, India
Published
on
January 16, 2021
Canon EOS 1500D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
White_flower
Related tags
mangal pandey park road
cantonment
barrackpur cantonment
west bengal
india
plant
pollen
blossom
Flower Images
daisies
daisy
HD Grey Wallpapers
petal
Brown Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Civil Rights Movement in Color
20 photos
· Curated by Unseen Histories
right
history
colorized
Uplifting
88 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
uplifting
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Collection #53: Paul Stamatiou
8 photos
· Curated by Paul Stamatiou
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
building