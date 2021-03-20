Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Massimo Adami
@massimo_adami
Download free
Share
Info
Bar Pasticceria Adami, San Giovanni Lupatoto, Italia
Published on
March 20, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Colorful Easter eggs under a dome
Related collections
Austria
140 photos
· Curated by Paul Gilmore
austria
outdoor
hiking
In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
617 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
sea
outdoor
drone view
Lights
175 photos
· Curated by Agostino Famlonga
Light Backgrounds
night
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Related tags
bar pasticceria adami
san giovanni lupatoto
italia
plant
basket
HD Green Wallpapers
cloche
egg
chocolate
Easter Images
Food Images & Pictures
bottle
PNG images