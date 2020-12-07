Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yura Lytkin
@yuralytkin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mossy stones.
Related tags
saint petersburg
russia
moss
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
algae
HD Green Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Little Big Terra
17 photos
· Curated by Serch G.
plant
moss
HD Green Wallpapers
Aude
40 photos
· Curated by sandrine szabo
aude
plant
moss
Textures
143 photos
· Curated by David Frankel
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers