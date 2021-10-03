Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bri Liz
@bri_liz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Albuquerque, NM, USA
Published
on
October 3, 2021
Apple, iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Free to use under the Unsplash License
La Luz Trail
Related tags
albuquerque
nm
usa
explore
Travel Images
new mexico
Mountain Images & Pictures
fall leaves
HD Snow Wallpapers
la luz trial
hiking
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
mountain range
fir
abies
peak
Free stock photos
Related collections
Dreamscape
140 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
dreamscape
Cloud Pictures & Images
fog
Top Down
75 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
outdoor
aerial view
drone view
People on Adventures
184 photos
· Curated by Max Joles
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor