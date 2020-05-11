Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Topi Pigula
@topi_pigula
Download free
Share
Info
Lovosice, Czechia
Published on
May 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Holly (Illex), beautiful but prickly.
Related collections
Skate 🛹
42 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
skate
Sports Images
HD Skateboard Wallpapers
Highly Devoted
76 photos
· Curated by Marjorie Fischer
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Collection #131: Daniel Waldron
9 photos
· Curated by Daniel Waldron
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Related tags
plant
pollen
blossom
Flower Images
lovosice
czechia
petal
geranium
Nature Images
HD Green Wallpapers
holly
Flower Images
bush
healthy
Spring Images & Pictures
illes
romantic
garden
gardening
sharp
PNG images