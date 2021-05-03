Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
(getinspo.co) Bibhash
@perventuator
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close up of potted plants
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
Nature Images
macro
macro leaf
dew
Nature Backgrounds
nature green
nature images
leaves
HD Water Wallpapers
home plants
potted plants
close up
leaves background
fresh
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Bee Pictures & Images
insect
andrena
Free images
Related collections
The Netherlands
147 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
the netherlands
netherlands
plant
Pretty Food
85 photos
· Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate
Square Orientation
97 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
man