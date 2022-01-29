Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Linda Roisum
@livinglinda
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Costa Rica
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS REBEL T1i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
costa rica
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
Nature Images
white-faced capuchin
monkey in tree
Monkey Images
mammal
vegetation
plant
baboon
rainforest
land
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
London calling
139 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
london
building
HD City Wallpapers
Green
261 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
Still Life
75 photos · Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant