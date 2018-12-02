Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bhargava Marripati
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2018
Canon, EOS Rebel SL2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
building
architecture
temple
shrine
worship
Grass Backgrounds
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
housing
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #96: Brad Smith
7 photos
· Curated by Brad Smith
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Minimalist
86 photos
· Curated by Luky Wiranda
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
minimal
building
Forgotten Places
63 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
forgotten
old
HD Grey Wallpapers