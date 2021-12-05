Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Serena Naclerio
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sofia, Bulgaria
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sofia
bulgaria
building
housing
condo
home decor
handrail
banister
HD Windows Wallpapers
villa
House Images
architecture
high rise
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
corner
Free images
Related collections
Minimal Black and White
82 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
Roads
100 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
road
gravel
dirt road
Negative Space For Lettering
168 photos · Curated by Morgan
negative
Space Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images