Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
canine
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
strap
outdoors
Nature Images
german shepherd
Public domain images
Related collections
Nature
1,972 photos
· Curated by Alex Chaves
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cities of Old
211 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
old
HD City Wallpapers
House Images
Sun
56 photos
· Curated by laze.life
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures