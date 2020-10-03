Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bisakha Datta
@bisakhadatta
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
October 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
#wildlife
Nature Images
#bishaduttaphotography
Animals Images & Pictures
#kenya
#naturephotography
#elephantlove
#bisakhadattaphotography
#bishakhadatta
#safari
#blackandwhitephotography
#africa
mammal
Elephant Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Public domain images
Related collections
Elephant
3 photos
· Curated by mahmoud asaad
Elephant Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Born Elephant 01
69 photos
· Curated by John Blignaut
Elephant Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
animals
46 photos
· Curated by Curtis Hancock
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
mammal