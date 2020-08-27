Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sam Moqadam
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran
Published on
August 27, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Dappled Light
113 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Looking Up
92 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
looking up
building
HD City Wallpapers
Creativity
60 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
creativity
desk
table
Related tags
guitar
musical instrument
leisure activities
People Images & Pictures
Musician Pictures
crowd
human
concert
electric guitar
drum
performer
guitarist
tehran
tehran province
iran
rock concert
music band
percussion
knobs
Friendship Images
Public domain images