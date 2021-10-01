Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vignesh P
@vikky_hegde
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4d
ago
Canon EOS 800D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Love Images
Creative Images
Nature Backgrounds
love heart
clicks
conceptual
photography
photography camera
35mm
tape
vegetation
plant
text
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Through a Rainy Window
135 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
rainy
HD Windows Wallpapers
rain
Magic
80 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
magic
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Gentle Touch
59 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
gentle
touch
hand