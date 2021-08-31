Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Concrete silo, barns and machinery
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
Grass Backgrounds
field
countryside
building
rural
farm
grassland
architecture
tower
pasture
bell tower
land
meadow
steeple
spire
Backgrounds
Related collections
Minimalist
86 photos
· Curated by Luky Wiranda
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
minimal
building
STREET STYLE
320 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
style
street
People Images & Pictures
Food
115 photos
· Curated by Sarah Dankhoff
Food Images & Pictures
plant
flora