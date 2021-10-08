Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
sagar shrestha
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
chitwan
bride
nepal
nepali bride
wedding photography
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
dance pose
leisure activities
Dance Images & Pictures
female
performer
face
skin
dress
Women Images & Pictures
crowd
photo
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #187: Square
8 photos · Curated by Square
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Pastel
58 photos · Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Posed & Poised
78 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
plant