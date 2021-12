Milad Tower (Persian: برج میلاد‎ Borj e Milād), also known as the Tehran Tower (برج تهران Borj e Tehrān), is a multi-purpose tower in Tehran, Iran. It is the sixth-tallest tower and the 24th-tallest freestanding structure in the world. It is located between Gharb Town and the district of Gisha, standing at 435 meters from the base to the tip of the antenna. The head consists of a large pod with 12 floors, the roof of which is at 315 meters.