Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
S. Tsuchiya
@s_tsuchiya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 7, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Old Japanese living room. (This photo is Retro style)
Related tags
table
teapot
living
room
legacy
tatami
wooden
old
HD Retro Wallpapers
classic
antique
Life Images & Photos
culture
HD Japanese Wallpapers
japan
pottery
coffee cup
cup
saucer
HD Wood Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Repetition
23 photos
· Curated by Meta Zahren
repetition
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Wet
733 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
wet
outdoor
sea
Moody Landscapes
38 photos
· Curated by Martha Bergmann
moody
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers